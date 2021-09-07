Men’s Soccer: #11 Maryland holds off UVA, 2-1

Virginia fell 2-1 against No. 11 Maryland at Audi Field in the third annual Battle of the DMV.

Freshman forward Michael Tiscoulias netted his first collegiate goal in the first half for the Cavaliers (2-1-0).

Virginia defender Paul Wiese sent in a pass to Tsicoulias in the box. Tsicoulias dribbled past a Maryland (4-0-0) defender and struck a left-footed shot past the keeper’s outstretched arms.

Maryland midfielder Ben Bender converted a penalty in the 61st minute, striking it in the bottom right corner of the goal.

Maryland forward Brayan Padilla launched a left-footed strike from outside the box, just past the reach of UVA goalkeeper Holden Brown. Giffin Dillon and Chris Rindov assisted on the goal.

“It was a very good game for 44 minutes,” UVA coach George Gelnovatch said. “It’s hard to play down a man. Maryland is a very good team, and it is hard to play down a man against a good team. For 44 minutes it was an even game, well-contested game and actually a very good game. So, I give them credit for a really good second goal, that was a quality shot from distance for the winner. I thought we defended really well and we’re doing a pretty good job in that regard and the guy [Brayan Padilla] finished that goal really well.”