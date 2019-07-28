McEachin hosts Tri-Cities Gun Violence Town Hall
Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) will host a Tri-Cities Gun Violence Town Hall on Tuesday, July 30.
The event will feature Virginia Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran, to hear constituent concerns and questions surrounding gun violence in Virginia in the wake of the Virginia Beach tragedy.
Constituents can sign up to attend here.
Details
WHEN: Tuesday, July 30, 6 p.m.
WHERE: Pathways-VA, 1200 W. Washington St., Petersburg
