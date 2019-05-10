McEachin co-sponsors Military Surviving Spouses Equity Act

Congressman A. Donald McEachin joined many of his colleagues in co-sponsoring H.R. 553, the Military Surviving Spouses Equity Act.

This bill would remove the “widows’ tax” which currently prevents surviving spouses of servicemembers killed in the line of duty from receiving full payments from multiple death benefit fund programs. If enacted, the bill would make surviving spouses eligible to receive funds from both programs in full. Congressman McEachin was a cosponsor of this bill in the 115th Congress.

“I am proud to once again sign onto this bipartisan bill that will help the survivors our servicemembers leave behind, ” said Congressman A. Donald McEachin. “The men and women killed in the line of duty have made the ultimate sacrifice. The very least we can do is ease the financial burdens of their family members by closing this loophole that reduces their benefits.”

