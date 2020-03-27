McEachin applauds House passage of COVID-19 relief bill

Congressman A. Donald McEachin today applauded passage of the historic Families and Workers-First legislation, which will now go to the President’s desk for his signature.

“I am pleased to support this historic piece of legislation bringing urgently needed relief to families and small businesses in our great commonwealth of Virginia and across the country,” McEachin said. “In this time of stress and uncertainty, Virginians have made it clear: they need help, and they need it now. We must continue to act decisively on behalf of the American people and ensure workers and families have the resources they need today and throughout this unprecedented crisis.”

“America is currently facing a grave health emergency with a serious impact on our economy,” McEachin added. “The coronavirus bill that Senate Republicans put forward last weekend was a non-starter and put corporations first, not America’s workers. Thanks to our hard-won negotiations, the Republican corporations-focused proposal bill has been turned into the bold, bipartisan and pro-worker action that is desperately needed to protect the health and well-being of every American.”

