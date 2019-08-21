McEachin announces VCU grant from HHS
Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced a grant award of $348,689 from the Department of Health and Human Services to VCU for tracking and researching muscular dystrophy.
About 500 to 600 newborn baby boys are diagnosed with muscular dystrophy annually.
“These funds will help VCU track and observe muscular dystrophy, leading to better diagnosis, better treatment, better outcomes and potentially prevention,” said Congressman McEachin. “I am pleased to see VCU doing such important work and receiving funding to succeed.”
