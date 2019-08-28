McEachin announces recent HHS local grants

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced a series of grant awards from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The first was given to the Virginia Healthcare Foundation’s Healthy Kids 2019 program. Healthy Kids is a government program that works to ensure healthcare coverage for children who are eligible for but not enrolled in Medicaid or the Children’s Healthcare Insurance Program (CHIP).

“I am so pleased to see this funding for children in Virginia,” said Congressman McEachin.“Every child should have access to healthcare to help ensure they grow up healthy and happy. Children with health issues struggle not only in school but also socially and are less prepared to become constructive, productive citizens. This funding will help prevent Virginia children from these egregious circumstances.”

He also announced a second grant award of $342,585 from HHS to the Virginia Department of Health to collect violent death data.

“One violent death is too many and any data we can gather that might allow us to reduce violent deaths is important.,” said Congressman McEachin. “These monies to help gather critical data, are one piece towards addressing violent deaths in our Commonwealth.”

