McEachin announces pharmacology, biological chemistry grant award to VCU

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced a grant award of $382,600 from the HHS to Virginia Commonwealth University for research into pharmacology and biological chemistry.

“As drug coasts spiral upward and more and more illnesses become resistant to present medication, this research is increasingly essential,” said Congressman A. Donald McEachin. “Studying how to limit costs and find affordable alternative medications will ensure that more people can receive the help they need from appropriate and reasonable priced medications.”

