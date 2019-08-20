McEachin announces National Endowment for the Humanities grants
Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced two grants from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
The first is for $159, 551 to the American Civil War Museum Foundation for a summer program for teachers’ professional developed. The second grant is awarded to the Library of Virginia for $324,958 to restore and digitize historic American newspapers.
“I am thrilled to see these monies come into Virginia. As we all know, the Civil War is an important, but sometimes difficult and fraught subject to teach. Teachers, like everyone else, bring the biases of their upbringing and location. This program can help sift through that so the legitimate historical information can be imparted and then shared with students,” said Congressman McEachin. “Newspapers are struggling and all too many are dying. This grant will allow the Library of Virginia to help ensure that history, as it happened, through local newspapers can be preserved and appreciated. Both of these grants will help ensure a better, more objective and more accurate understanding of our history.”
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.