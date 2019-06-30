McEachin announces HHS grant to Virginia State Board of Health

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced a grant award of $6,897,199 from the Department of Health and Human Services to the Virginia State Board of Health for the hospital preparedness program.

“The hospital preparedness program prepares the health care system for emergency events by developing health care coalitions and encouraging hospitals who may theoretically be competing for patients to work together to be ready for an emergency event,” said McEachin. “This grant is vitally important to assist the VA Department of Health in building these coalitions and have integrated programs among hospitals in the event of a large emergency. I am pleased to see this needed funding come into the Commonwealth to help us in the event of a large scale emergency.”

