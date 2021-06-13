McEachin announces grant funding for VCU to study the impact of electronic cigarettes

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced a grant from the Department of Health and Human Services to VCU for $465,589 to study the impact of electronic nicotine delivery systems, such as vaping or e-cigarettes, on populations of Black menthol smokers.

Research has shown that traditional menthol cigarettes are more popular among certain subsets of the population, including African Americans, and can be more addictive and more difficult to quit.

“Vaping and e-cigarettes are newer means of nicotine consumption and can pose serious health risks to users,” McEachin said. “Unfortunately, we do not know enough about the threats or long-term effects of their usage. This lack of knowledge coupled with misconceptions regarding vaping as a safer alternative to smoking could have disastrous impacts. This study can help us better understand the risks associated with electronic nicotine delivery systems, help save lives, and conserve vital health care resources.”

