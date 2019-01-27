McEachin announces grant award for rape prevention, education

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced a grant award of $870,684 from the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control (NCIPC), housed under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) for rape prevention and education programs in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

“Rape is a horrific and egregious act of violence. The victims suffer at the time of the assault and frequently experience life-altering repercussions long after the initial assault,” said Congressman Donald McEachin. “This grant award can help ensure that individuals are not victims and create positive change to reduce rapes and the innocent victims that result from these crimes.”

The grant award budget period is scheduled to run from February 1, 2019 to January 31, 2020.