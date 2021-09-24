McEachin announces $4.9 million grant to protect Atlantic coast

Published Friday, Sep. 24, 2021, 7:02 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (D-VA-04) has announced a competitive grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Association Coastal Ocean Observing System.

The $4.9 million grant will help fund the MARACOOS’s programs to address coastal hazards, water quality, maritime safety and commerce, and fisheries. It will also support the rapidly growing offshore wind energy sources in the mid-Atlantic.

“Many Virginians, including those in my district, live in coastal communities where the health and productivity of the Atlantic is crucial to their livelihoods,” McEachin said. “All Americans, even those who do not live along the coast, are impacted by the health and longevity of our oceans. I am pleased to see the Mid-Atlantic Regional Association Coastal Ocean Observing System receive one of these coveted grants, which will enable it to grow its programs and enhance the quality of life for residents in Virginia’s Fourth.”