McEachin announces $25M in HHS grants for Fourth District health priorities

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (D-VA-04) announced two grants from the Department of Health and Human Services totaling $25,379,231.

Mind BioSciences, LLC will receive $295,247 to research sickle cell disease, and the Virginia Department of Health will receive $25,083,984 to expand lab capacity for epidemiology.

“Sickle cell is a painful blood disorder that is especially prevalent amongst Black Americans. In fact, 1 in 325 Black Virginians are estimated to have sickle cell disease,” McEachin said. “While treatment has improved over time, this research could truly lead to life-saving measures to potentially prevent sickle cell disorder.”

“Meanwhile, funding is needed to help the Virginia Department of Health, as it continues to offer robust COVID-19 testing. As we continue to see surges in the delta variant in the Commonwealth, effective testing is more important than ever and should remain accessible for all Virginians.”