May is Bike Month in Charlottesville

Published Sunday, May. 2, 2021, 11:22 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

With spring in the air, the City of Charlottesville and the League of American Bicyclists, the national organization of bicyclists, announce that May is National Bike Month.

In addition to annual events like Bike to School Day (Wednesday, May 5) and Bike to Work Day (Friday, May 21), the League of American Bicyclists and the City of Charlottesville are kicking off Bike Month with the inaugural National Ride a Bike Day (Sunday, May 2).

Whether you’re already a daily rider or you’re just biking curious, Bike Month offers a host of reasons and ways to think about biking – biking to the store or to meet a friend; biking to work, your next errand or to the ice cream shop; or biking for fun or fitness (from around the block or your first 50-miler).

While in-person events are still limited this year due to COVID, the city encourages walking, biking, and rolling on your own to celebrate Bike Month 2021. The city has worked with community partners to create and promote a variety of activities and resources – from “how to” classes and safety tips, to self-guided bike rides and family activities.

In addition, the city is partnering with Veo to waive the $1 unlock fee for all e-bike rides during the month of May.

The city continues to enhance the safety and attractiveness of walking and biking through various improvement projects and public programs. In addition to expanding the bicycle and pedestrian network with new bike lanes and shared use paths, the city encourages walking and bicycling by providing bike racks on all Charlottesville Area Transit buses, free bike racks to city businesses who request them, Safe Routes to School programming, and sponsoring events, such as Bike to School and Bike to Work Day.

Bike Month is a great time to focus on safety, fun and community connection. The city urges people biking, walking and driving to look out for their neighbors while on the roads (and trails!) and share the following tips for keeping each other safe:

If you are sick, stay home (except to get medical attention). Do not visit public spaces and avoid public transportation (including bike share and scooters).

Follow CDC’s guidance on personal hygiene prior to and during outdoor activities.

Choose locations that are not crowded and always keep 6’ from others (10-20’ is recommended). Wear a cloth face covering when you might come into contact with others, such as on trails.

Before you head out, check the air in the tires, make sure the brakes work, and that your chain and cranks are in good condition. Or have your bike checked over by your local bike shop.

Always wear a helmet to protect your head in the event of a crash (if you are 14 and under, it’s the law!).

Be visible and predictable at all times.

When riding on streets, ride in the right-most lane that goes in the direction that you are travelling, obey all stop signs, traffic lights and lane markings, and signal when turning.

When riding on trails, ride on the right and pass on the left. Always give an audible signal when passing.

Even if you don’t ride a bike you can help those who do:

Limit distractions from smart phones and other mobile devices while driving.

Always yield to the more vulnerable user—drivers must yield to bicyclists and pedestrians.

Under Virginia law bicyclists are permitted to use the full lane. If you need to pass a bicyclist while driving, slow down and allow for three feet passing space between you.

For tips and self-guided activities that will help get your bike in working order and raise your biking confidence, visit: www.charlottesville.gov/bikemonth

Related

Comments