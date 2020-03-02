Massanutten Resort to host third annual 2020 Snow Moon Fest

Massanutten Resort is preparing for its third annual Snow Moon Fest, taking place Friday, March 6, through Sunday, March 8.

The weekend celebration features an exciting line-up of adrenaline-pumping activities and fundraising events.

“Each Snow Moon Fest is better than the last, bringing in families and friends from near and far for an action-packed weekend,” said Kenny Hess, director of sports and safety at Massanutten Resort. “This is a special way for us to celebrate another great winter season. We look forward to welcoming locals and travelers alike to celebrate with us while giving back to our community.”

In its third year, Snow Moon Fest will welcome the return of annual events such as 4K on the Fairway – a race through the resort’s Mountain Greens Golf Course with proceeds benefitting Elkton Area United Services, and the popular Arctic Plunge, which raises funds for Therapeutic Adventures.

Additional family-friendly activities include face painting, movie nights, snow tubing, s’mores making, a torchlight slope parade and fireworks. Fireworks will be launched from the top of the Peak and the best viewing will be around the Base Camp area of the Ski Lodge.

Daily tap takeovers, as well as a beer and wine sampling event, will showcase the best of craft breweries and vineyards, from Basic City Beer Co. to CrossKeys Vineyards. In addition, a special Sunday Brunch at Campfire Grill will feature an all-you-can-eat buffet including mini quiches, a waffle bar, biscuits and gravy, sweet pastries and more.

This year, visitors can upgrade their Snow Moon Fest weekend with a brand-new VIP Experience, valued at more than $100. The VIP experience is available for purchase online through March 5 for $20 (for overnight guests only) and a limited amount will be available to the public for purchase in-person at the WaterPark on March 6 for $30. VIP guests will receive:

One long-sleeve 2020 Snow Moon Fest shirt

30% off slope-use passes

$10 off all-day general WaterPark admission passes

10% off the all-you-can-eat Sunday Brunch at Campfire Grill

Free access to the Live at the Lodge Party on both Friday and Saturday night (ages 21+)

Free entry to the Arctic Plunge

$5 off entry to the 4K on the Fairway

Complimentary swag bag

Guests interested in staying overnight at Massanutten Resort during Snow Moon Fest can book two nights and get the third night free. This limited-time, special offer is available for stays booked for March 5-9 only and is based on availability. For reservations, visit www.massresort.com/stay/specials-and-packages.

For additional details or to purchase tickets for special events at Snow Moon Fest, click here. For more information on the resort, visit MassResort.com or call 540.289.4905.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news by following @MassResort on Instagram or follow Massanutten Resort on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/MassResort.

