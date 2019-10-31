Mary Baldwin University Theatre presents She Kills Monsters

She Kills Monsters , by Qui Nguyen, presented by Mary Baldwin University’s Theatre Department – the first show of their season! – opened Wednesday at the Collins Theatre, Deming Hall.

Perfect for Halloween, She Kills Monsters boasts wonderful characters from the fantastical world of the game “Dungeons and Dragons” – including wizards, warriors, dragons, dwarves, and elves.

Directed by MBU professor and professional director JP Scheidler, and costumed by MBU professor and professional designer Molly Seremet, She Kills Monsters is a comedy that pivots between the “real” world and the world of fantasy. It relays the story of Agnes Evans after the death of her younger sister, Tilly. Agnes happens upon her sister’s notebook outlining strategies for the game Dungeons and Dragons. As she puzzles through the notebook, she does not only learn about this unfamiliar and alluring game – she learns more about the life and love of her sister, a girl who reveals herself to be a warrior woman.

The show runs through Sunday, Nov. 3, at 7:30pm Wednesdays through Saturdays, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00pm. There is one free ticket for each undergraduate student at MBU; tickets for Seniors and MBU staff are $7; tickets for adults are $12.

Tickets are available at the door, online at www.marybaldin.edu/arts/theatre, and by calling the theatre department Monday-Friday at (540) 887-7189.

