Mary Baldwin University artist-in-residence discusses role of art, activism in free public lecture

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Mary Baldwin University presents “Hope/Esperanza and the Deep Sea” by Claudia Bernardi, a timely and engaging discussion about the role of art and activism in pursuing social justice and human rights in Latin America and the United States.

Part of MBU’s celebration of Latinx/Hispanic Heritage Month, the lecture will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 in James D. Francis Auditorium on MBU’s main campus in Staunton. It is free and open to the public.

In an MBU course last spring, Bernardi, together with Mary Baldwin students and Professor of Philosophy Roderic Owen, helped young artists from Staunton’s Boys and Girls Club create a wall mural, called “The Deep Sea,” at Booker T. Washington Community Center.

Drawing on this experience and many others, Bernardi will share the outcome of collaborative and community-based art projects that bring together education, art practice, and national and international politics.

Artist-in-residence at MBU’s Spencer Center for Civic and Global Engagement, Bernardi is an internationally known artist whose work reflects her commitment to human rights and social justice. She is also a professor of Community Arts, Diversity Studies, and Critical Studies at California College of the Arts, and the founder and director of the School of Art and Open Studio in Perquin, El Salvador and Colombia.

Related Stories

Shop Google

Comment

News From Around the Web