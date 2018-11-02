Mark Warner on U.S. indictment of Chinese intellectual property theft

Published Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, 12:02 am

mark warnerU.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, issued the following statement after a state-owned enterprise of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), a Taiwan company, and three individuals were indicted for a conspiracy to steal trade secrets from the American semiconductor company Micron.

“The reciprocal trading system that has existed between the U.S. and China can endure only on the basis of mutual respect for the rule of law, including fair trials and the enforcement of property rights. The Chinese government’s complicity in intellectual property theft hurts American manufacturers, workers, and consumers, and undermines the ability of U.S. businesses to operate in China. The Administration has powerful, targeted tools at its disposal to hold bad actors accountable for theft of U.S. companies’ IP and trade secrets, even when the theft takes place abroad. I applaud the Department of Justice for using one of those tools today to hold China accountable, and encourage the Administration to take additional steps to crack down on economic espionage by Chinese businesses and the Chinese government.”

