Marcia Geiger announcing candidacy for Ward B seat on Waynesboro City Council

Marcia Geiger is announcing her candidacy for the Ward B seat on Waynesboro City Council on Thursday.

Geiger, the owner of Blue Ridge Needleworks, is a 40-year Waynesboro resident and active community volunteer.

A graduate of Seton Hall University and Fashion Institute of Technology, her work experience includes stints as manager of retail sales at Virginia Metalcrafters and as a branch and district manager at Wachovia and Wells Fargo.

The Ward B seat represents the Tree Streets and contiguous areas in Waynesboro.

The seat has been held by Bruce Allen since 2008.

Story by Chris Graham

