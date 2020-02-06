Marcia Geiger announcing candidacy for Ward B seat on Waynesboro City Council
Marcia Geiger is announcing her candidacy for the Ward B seat on Waynesboro City Council on Thursday.
Geiger, the owner of Blue Ridge Needleworks, is a 40-year Waynesboro resident and active community volunteer.
A graduate of Seton Hall University and Fashion Institute of Technology, her work experience includes stints as manager of retail sales at Virginia Metalcrafters and as a branch and district manager at Wachovia and Wells Fargo.
The Ward B seat represents the Tree Streets and contiguous areas in Waynesboro.
The seat has been held by Bruce Allen since 2008.
Story by Chris Graham
