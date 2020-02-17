Manfred finally draws a line in the sand: No throwing at Altuve!

Published Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, 10:19 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred couldn’t, or just chose not to, lay down the hammer on Houston Astros players for their part in the cheating scandal that is tearing apart the national pastime.

And now he’s saying the game can’t police itself, promising swift punishments for pitchers throwing purpose pitches and, ostensibly, baserunners sending messages with hard slides.

Manfred doesn’t get it: the Astros scandal is shaking baseball to its core.

It’s several levels beyond the steroids scandals of the 1990s and 2000s, which left baseball with its biggest black eye since the 1919 Black Sox scandal.

The steroids scandal didn’t benefit a single team, is why that one was different.

Guys hit more homers, gained a few miles per hour on their fastballs, and ushered in the new era that has everybody 1-9 swinging for the fences and striking out at record rates, but still, the impact was diffused.

This scandal gave one team a World Series, and if you believe that it ended in 2017, well, nobody believes that, not even the poohbahs who want you to believe it, in the naïve mindset that pretending that there’s not a lot more to this will help it all just go away.

Nope, instead, it gets uglier by the day, and all MLB can do is insist that we all just please disperse, because there’s nothing to see here.

And if anybody throws at Jose Altuve, you’ll have Rob Manfred to answer to.

Way to draw the line there, dude.

Story by Chris Graham

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”