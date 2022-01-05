Man in custody in Harrisonburg bank robbery

Harrisonburg Police have a man in custody in connection with the armed robbery of First Citizens Bank.

Charles Hood, 62, of Harrisonburg, faces several felony charges in the 3:55 p.m. robbery.

Hood, according to police, entered the bank, produced a handgun and demanded money. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, he then fled the scene on a bicycle. Officers began searching the immediate area and approximately 45 minutes later located a male that matched the suspect description on Burgess Road near East Market Street.

After attempting to evade officers on foot, the male was taken into custody.

At the time of his arrest, Hood possessed evidence related to the crime including currency that appeared to have been stolen from the bank.

Hood was also wanted on an outstanding probation violation through Harrisonburg.

There were no injuries reported in this incident.

Hood is currently being held without bond at the Rockingham County Regional Jail.

If you were a witness to this crime or have any further information to assist in the investigation, call Detective Spiggle at 540-437-2617 or email him at michael.spiggle@harrisonburgva.gov.

Anonymous tips related to this incident, or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

