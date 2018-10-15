Man charged in Crimora shooting

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

A Fishersville man has been charged in connection with a Friday shooting in Crimora.

Justin Zimmerman, 25, was detained after the incident, reported at 10:50 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Thorofare Road.

An unidentified 20-year-old Waynesboro male was shot in the incident. The man was transported to Augusta Health and then the UVA Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. His condition is unknown.

Zimmerman was charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information about this incident, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Related

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment