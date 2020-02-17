Mamadi Diakite named ACC Basketball Player of the Week

Published Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, 3:22 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Virginia senior forward Mamadi Diakite was named the ACC Player of the Week on Monday.

Diakite averaged 17.5 points and 4.5 rebounds as Virginia posted victories over Notre Dame (50-49 OT) and North Carolina (64-62) last week.

The native of Conakry, Guinea, scored the game-tying bucket with 25.1 seconds remaining en route to an ACC-high 20 points along with five rebounds as the Cavaliers held off Notre Dame Tuesday. He added 15 points and four rebounds Saturday as Virginia posted back-to-back wins at North Carolina for the first time in school history.

Diakite shot 13-of-25 (52.0%) from the field and 9-of-11 (81.8%) from the charity stripe. He is averaging a team-high 13.7 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Cavaliers (17-7, 9-5 ACC).

Miami guard Isaiah Wong was named ACC Freshman of the Week after averaging 17.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists as Miami scored a pair of wins by double figures, 85-58 over Boston College and 71-54 over Wake Forest.

Wong led the team or tied for the lead in scoring in both victories. A native of Piscataway, New Jersey, Wong became the first Hurricane freshman with back-to-back 20-point games (21 vs. BC after 23 at FSU last week) since January 2001 and helped Miami to back-to-back ACC wins by double digits for the first time since January 2016.

Wong connected on 12-of-20 field goals (60.0%), 3-of-6 three-pointers (50.0%) and 7-of-8 free throws (87.5%) for the week. He totaled 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting, five rebounds, three assists and zero turnovers in the win over Boston College, leading Miami to its largest ACC victory (27 points) since 2014. For the week, Wong played a team-high 59 minutes.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”