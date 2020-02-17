Mamadi Diakite named ACC Basketball Player of the Week
Virginia senior forward Mamadi Diakite was named the ACC Player of the Week on Monday.
Diakite averaged 17.5 points and 4.5 rebounds as Virginia posted victories over Notre Dame (50-49 OT) and North Carolina (64-62) last week.
The native of Conakry, Guinea, scored the game-tying bucket with 25.1 seconds remaining en route to an ACC-high 20 points along with five rebounds as the Cavaliers held off Notre Dame Tuesday. He added 15 points and four rebounds Saturday as Virginia posted back-to-back wins at North Carolina for the first time in school history.
Diakite shot 13-of-25 (52.0%) from the field and 9-of-11 (81.8%) from the charity stripe. He is averaging a team-high 13.7 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Cavaliers (17-7, 9-5 ACC).
Miami guard Isaiah Wong was named ACC Freshman of the Week after averaging 17.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists as Miami scored a pair of wins by double figures, 85-58 over Boston College and 71-54 over Wake Forest.
Wong led the team or tied for the lead in scoring in both victories. A native of Piscataway, New Jersey, Wong became the first Hurricane freshman with back-to-back 20-point games (21 vs. BC after 23 at FSU last week) since January 2001 and helped Miami to back-to-back ACC wins by double digits for the first time since January 2016.
Wong connected on 12-of-20 field goals (60.0%), 3-of-6 three-pointers (50.0%) and 7-of-8 free throws (87.5%) for the week. He totaled 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting, five rebounds, three assists and zero turnovers in the win over Boston College, leading Miami to its largest ACC victory (27 points) since 2014. For the week, Wong played a team-high 59 minutes.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.
AFP BusinessAs professional consultants, Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including website design, SEO, TV/radio, video work, branding and logos, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation. Augusta Free Press LLC was founded in 2002.
Web DesignAugusta Free Press has designed more than 800 websites for clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design, content development and SEO. Short on staff? We’ll work with you to update your AFP-designed website in a timely manner or train your staff to make changes.
Marketing/Social Media ManagementAugusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Graphic DesignAugusta Free Press will help you take your vision to the next level. From branding and logos to print materials, our team will work with you to develop products to showcase your business. From brochures and rack cards to full-color magazines or print/digital ads, we’ve got you covered.
Event Planning/FundraisingAugusta Free Press will help you plan the best event for your organization. From an open house or anniversary to a 5K or Pay Per View, we can handle it all. Looking for training for your sales staff? We can help energize your employees or board. Need ideas to raise more money? Let us help you plan a successful event. Want to hold a news conference or need help with a press release? We can do that too.
Click here for more.