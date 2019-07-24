MACAA welcomes new Head Start director

The Monticello Area Community Action Agency (MACAA) has named Melissa Carter as the director of its Head Start program.

In this role, Carter will be overseeing the 11 Head Start classrooms that MACAA operates in the area.

Carter brings with her 11 years of classroom teaching experience and a depth of experience in early childhood education and organizational management. For the past three years, Carter has served as the education, disability and mental health manager at MACAA.

Prior to that she served as the director of education at the Sylvan Learning Center, the center director at the Rainbow Child Care Center, and the staff development coordinator at the ARC of the Piedmont.

Carter serves on the board of the Central chapter of the Virginia Association for the Education of Young Children (C-VAAEYC). She has presented at the Virginia Head Start Association Annual Conference, the VHSA Health & Family Institute, and the C-VAAEYC Mini-Conference. She holds a B.A. in Elementary Education with an add-on endorsement in 7-12 Social Sciences from Niagara University and is working on completing her Master of Art in Teaching degree.

About MACAA

The Monticello Area Community Action Agency has been serving low-income families in the Charlottesville area since 1965. MACAA works to improve people’s lives by helping them become self-sufficient. MACAA achieves this through a variety of programs that serve families and individuals in the city of Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Fluvanna, Louisa and Nelson. Current programs include: Head Start, Hope House, Project Discovery, and Rural Outreach.

