M S International to invest $4.65 million to establish distribution center, showroom in Norfolk

M S International, a leading North American importer and distributor of natural stones, countertops, landscaping tiles, and porcelain, will invest $4.65 million to establish a 64,000-square-foot distribution and showroom facility in the City of Norfolk.

Governor Northam met with company officials in California during a marketing and trade mission to the West Coast earlier this week. Governor’s missions are a key component in Virginia’s approach to economic development, as they provide excellent opportunities to showcase the Commonwealth and encourage corporate investment and trade in Virginia.

“Since the construction of its state-of-the-art distribution center and showroom in 2013, MSI has grown to become one of the biggest granite and countertop slab suppliers in the Commonwealth, and we are thrilled that the company will continue to expand in Virginia,” said Governor Northam. “We thank MSI for creating 20 new jobs and investing in the region, and we are confident the company will thrive in its Norfolk location.”

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading nationwide distributor of flooring, wall, and countertop surfaces with over $1 billion in annual revenues and over 1,800 employees worldwide. The company offers exceptional product variety by importing over 46,000 containers per year and is one of the largest granite and countertop slab suppliers in Virginia. In addition to the new Norfolk facility, which will be fully operational by early 2019, MSI currently operates a 60,000-square-foot distribution center with a 4,000-square-foot design center and showroom in Sterling, Virginia.

“MSI’s decision to establish operations in Norfolk is a significant win for the company, the region, and the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “This leading supplier and distributor will take full advantage of its close proximity to the Port of Virginia in Norfolk, where many of its 45,000 annually imported containers are currently processed. We look forward to continuing this partnership.”

“As a nationwide distribution company receiving imports from over 30 countries, there is no better place for our second Virginia facility than the City of Norfolk,” said President of M S International, Inc. Rupesh Shah. “This expansion will enable us to increase distribution of our flooring and countertop products to Mid-Atlantic and Midwest markets, thereby augmenting our container volume into and out of the Port of Virginia. Virginia truly is a prime location for our business, and we are thrilled to establish operations in Norfolk.”

“We are thrilled that MSI has selected Norfolk to establish its distribution and showroom facility,” said Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander. “This announcement is a testament to the value of our city’s transportation network that will assist MSI with expanding distribution of flooring and countertop products to the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest markets.”

“I am thrilled that M S International, Inc. will be opening a facility in Norfolk in the new year,” said Senator Lionell Spruill. “Having one of the largest granite and countertop slab suppliers in Virginia operating in Norfolk will be a tremendous benefit to our city and our region as a whole. I welcome MSI and commend them on selecting Norfolk, Virginia as the site of a new facility.”

“Getting MSI in the City of Norfolk is a phenomenal economic boost,” said Delegate Joseph Lindsey. “They get a ready workforce, and we get a good corporate partner.”

