Lynchburg District Weekly Traffic Alert: Week of Sept 20-24

Published Friday, Sep. 17, 2021

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

District-wide activities:

Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge/guardrail maintenance, pavement marking, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Amherst County:

Route 29 Bus (Lakeside Dr-Woodys Lake Rd) – Sidewalk work. Lane closures/delays. Est comp. 11/21.

Route 681 – Bridge rehab through September 24, 2021. One 10’6” lane controlled by signal.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Appomattox County:

Route 460 (707—Prince Edward line) – Widen shoulders, install rumble strips. Est. comp. – Nov 2021.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Buckingham County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

Campbell County:

Route 29 N over NSRR, near airport –Bridge and approach work; est. comp. May 2023.

Route 29 S (683- Co. line), 29 N (. Co. line- 699) – Pruning/sm. tree removal. Est. comp 9/25. Closures.

Route 29 N (906-912), 460 W(793-Concord Tpke), & 501 (605-1116)– Milling /paving.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Charlotte County:

Route 616, Phenix AHQ – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.

Route 618 over Turnip Creek – Weight limit reduced from 13 to 7 tons.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Cumberland County:

Route 621 over Appomattox River – Bridge replacement. Fixed completion – November 2022.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Halifax County:

Route 58 E over Perrin Creek – One lane closed thru Oct. 29 for repairs. 16’ travel lane.

Route 360 and other routes – Litter pick up may result in delays. Be alert to presence of crew.

Routes 501 & 610 – Passing lane project. Use caution during changing road conditions & traffic pattern. 35 mph at all times during construction. Route 610 connections to 501 closed; one-way detour via Route 610/643 estimated to begin Sept. Fixed completion- May 5, 2023.

Route 612, Bethel AHQ – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.

Route 626 – Alignment improvements. Estimated completion – October 8, 2021.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Lynchburg:

Route 29/460 (Campbell Ave–Concord Turnpike) – Bridge replacement. Northbound 29/eastbound 460 speed limit 45 mph. Lane closures changes in traffic pattern likely. Completion July 31, 2023.

Nelson County:

Route 6– Bridge project. 11′ width restriction on Route 6 W at bridge. Signs, message boards will assist. Estimated completion-October 2021.

Route 653, Wilson Road (650-655) – Closed 8 a.m.-5p.m. daily, 9/13-9/24, for geotechnical work. Detour via 653, 650, 56, 647, 722, 655 and back to 653.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29 N&S bet. Blairs and Tightsqueeze – Anticipate changes in traffic pattern, heavier traffic during upcoming Oct. 1-3 events. The left/passing lane will be open for thru traffic.

Route 58 and other routes – Litter pick up may result in delays. Be alert to presence of crew.

Route 602, Moons Rd, Mt. Airy AHQ – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.

Route 634/930 intersection, Gretna AHQ – Crew will replace pipe.

Route 686 (640-1084) – Closed until 11/5 for bridge replacement. Detour via 640, 682 to 686.

Route 730 (729-1254) – Closed to thru traffic 10/4-11/12 for culvert replacement. Detour: 730, 729, 732, 726, 733 and 730.

Route 786, Snowberry Rd (785-799) – Closed 9/13-10/22/21 for culvert replacement. Detour via Route 786, 785, 605, 799 back to 786.

Route 1324, Gretna AHQ – Crew will replace mainline pipe.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Prince Edward County:

Route 15/692 roundabout – Construction. Fixed comp. Nov. 11, 2022.

Route 133 – Contractors will repave. Delays possible.

Route 751 – Crew will work on Rural Rustic project.

Please note districtwide activities above.