Lynchburg District Weekly Traffic Alert: Week of Sept 20-24
Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.
District-wide activities:
Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to bridge/guardrail maintenance, pavement marking, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, surface treatment operations, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.
Amherst County:
Route 29 Bus (Lakeside Dr-Woodys Lake Rd) – Sidewalk work. Lane closures/delays. Est comp. 11/21.
Route 681 – Bridge rehab through September 24, 2021. One 10’6” lane controlled by signal.
Please note districtwide activities above.
Appomattox County:
Route 460 (707—Prince Edward line) – Widen shoulders, install rumble strips. Est. comp. – Nov 2021.
Please note districtwide activities above.
Buckingham County:
Please note districtwide activities above.
Campbell County:
Route 29 N over NSRR, near airport –Bridge and approach work; est. comp. May 2023.
Route 29 S (683- Co. line), 29 N (. Co. line- 699) – Pruning/sm. tree removal. Est. comp 9/25. Closures.
Route 29 N (906-912), 460 W(793-Concord Tpke), & 501 (605-1116)– Milling /paving.
Please note districtwide activities above.
Charlotte County:
Route 616, Phenix AHQ – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.
Route 618 over Turnip Creek – Weight limit reduced from 13 to 7 tons.
Please note districtwide activities above.
Cumberland County:
Route 621 over Appomattox River – Bridge replacement. Fixed completion – November 2022.
Please note districtwide activities above.
Halifax County:
Route 58 E over Perrin Creek – One lane closed thru Oct. 29 for repairs. 16’ travel lane.
Route 360 and other routes – Litter pick up may result in delays. Be alert to presence of crew.
Routes 501 & 610 – Passing lane project. Use caution during changing road conditions & traffic pattern. 35 mph at all times during construction. Route 610 connections to 501 closed; one-way detour via Route 610/643 estimated to begin Sept. Fixed completion- May 5, 2023.
Route 612, Bethel AHQ – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.
Route 626 – Alignment improvements. Estimated completion – October 8, 2021.
Please note districtwide activities above.
Lynchburg:
Route 29/460 (Campbell Ave–Concord Turnpike) – Bridge replacement. Northbound 29/eastbound 460 speed limit 45 mph. Lane closures changes in traffic pattern likely. Completion July 31, 2023.
Nelson County:
Route 6– Bridge project. 11′ width restriction on Route 6 W at bridge. Signs, message boards will assist. Estimated completion-October 2021.
Route 653, Wilson Road (650-655) – Closed 8 a.m.-5p.m. daily, 9/13-9/24, for geotechnical work. Detour via 653, 650, 56, 647, 722, 655 and back to 653.
Please note districtwide activities above.
Pittsylvania County:
Route 29 N&S bet. Blairs and Tightsqueeze – Anticipate changes in traffic pattern, heavier traffic during upcoming Oct. 1-3 events. The left/passing lane will be open for thru traffic.
Route 58 and other routes – Litter pick up may result in delays. Be alert to presence of crew.
Route 602, Moons Rd, Mt. Airy AHQ – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.
Route 634/930 intersection, Gretna AHQ – Crew will replace pipe.
Route 686 (640-1084) – Closed until 11/5 for bridge replacement. Detour via 640, 682 to 686.
Route 730 (729-1254) – Closed to thru traffic 10/4-11/12 for culvert replacement. Detour: 730, 729, 732, 726, 733 and 730.
Route 786, Snowberry Rd (785-799) – Closed 9/13-10/22/21 for culvert replacement. Detour via Route 786, 785, 605, 799 back to 786.
Route 1324, Gretna AHQ – Crew will replace mainline pipe.
Please note districtwide activities above.
Prince Edward County:
Route 15/692 roundabout – Construction. Fixed comp. Nov. 11, 2022.
Route 133 – Contractors will repave. Delays possible.
Route 751 – Crew will work on Rural Rustic project.
Please note districtwide activities above.