Lynchburg District Traffic Alerts: Work schedule for week of Aug. 2-6

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

District-wide activities:

Crews will perform various activities throughout the district. Activities will include, but are not limited to bridge/guardrail maintenance, pavement marking, brush/tree/limb cutting, pothole/surface/shoulder work, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Amherst County:

Route 29 Bus (Lakeside Dr-Woodys Lake Rd) – Sidewalk work. Lane closures/delays. Est comp. 11/21.

Route 60 (29 Bus – Buckingham Co line) – Crew will paint long lines.

Route 681 – Bridge rehab through September 24, 2021. One 10’6” lane controlled by signal.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Appomattox County:

Route 460 (707—Prince Edward line) – Widen shoulders, install rumble strips. Est. comp. – Nov 2021.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Buckingham County:

Route 20 near Slate River Bridge – Crews will perform sign work.

Route 636/15 – Turn lane project. Fixed completion October 15, 2021.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Campbell County:

Route 29 N over NSRR, near airport – Bridge and approach work; est. comp. May 2023.

Route 29 S (683- Pitts Co. line) & 29 N (Pitts. Co. line to 699) – Pruning & small tree removal. Estimated completion Sept. 25. Lane, shoulder closures.

Route 460 W (793-Concord Turnpike) – Milling/paving will start July 11.

Route 460 at 1520, 460/739 intersection – Crew will perform signal work.

Route 622 – Reconstruction. Bridge traffic on new alignment. Delays possible. Est. comp. – Sept 2021.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Charlotte County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

Cumberland County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

Halifax County:

Route 57 over Sandy Creek – Bridge work, 1 lane/temporary signal. Est. comp. July.

Route 360 and other routes – Litter pick up may result in delays. Be alert to presence of crew.

Routes 501 & 610 – Passing lane project. Slow down, use caution during variable road conditions & frequent changes in traffic pattern. Speed limit reduced to 35 mph at all times during construction. Route 610 connections to 501 closed; one-way detour via Route 610/643 estimated to begin August 23. Fixed completion- May 5, 2023.

Route 626 – Alignment improvements. Estimated completion – October 8, 2021.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Lynchburg:

Route 29/460 (Campbell Ave–Concord Turnpike) – Bridge replacement over railroad. Northbound 29/eastbound 460 speed limit 45 mph. Lane closures possible. Completion July 31, 2023.

Nelson County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29 N over Banister River – One lane, 15’ in width.

Route 58 and other routes – Litter pick up may result in delays. Be alert to presence of crew.

Route 642 (57-888) – Crew will paint long lines.

Route 686 (640-1084) – Closed beginning August 8 for bridge replacement. Detour via 640, 682 to 686.

Route 768 (672-608), Gretna AHQ – July 6-28, crew will replace pipe. Detour via 672 & 608.

Route 1324 – Crew will replace mainline pipe.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Prince Edward County:

Route 15/665 turn lanes and 15/692 roundabout – Construction. Fixed comp. Nov. 11, 2022.

Route 604– Pavement and shoulder widening.

Please note districtwide activities above.