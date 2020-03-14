Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Week of March 16-20

Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is scheduled, weather permitting. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

District-wide activities:

Crews will perform various maintenance activities throughout the district. Activities include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush cutting, tree/limb cutting, surface/shoulder work, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Amherst County:

Route 130 (1240-679) – Crew will work shoulders.

Route 610, 689, 690, 718, 738, & 802 – Crew will work potholes.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Appomattox County:

Route 608 – Crew will replace pipe.

Route 644 – Crew will boom axe.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Buckingham County:

Routes 15 & 60 Intersection – Crew will work on signs.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Campbell County:

Route 29- Shoulder widening, rumble strip installation to begin in early April. Comp. November 2020.

Route 29 Bus., Altavista –Closed w/detour during bridge replacement. Est. comp. May 2021.

Route 29 Bus @ 1466 – Construction of right turn lane. Completion – August 21, 2020.

Route 501 (607-655) – Shoulder widening to begin and complete by October 9, 2020.

Route 501 @ Mayflower Dr, 501 @ River Ridge Mall &d 501 @ Woodall Rd – Crew will do preventive maintenance on signals.

Route 607 – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.

Route 622 – Road reconstruction and bridge over Flat Creek. Delays possible. Est. comp. Sept. 2021.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Charlotte County:

Route 619, 672 & 727 –Mainline pipe installation may result in delays.

Route 652, Craftons Gate AHQ – Rural Rustic project.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Cumberland County:

Route 45 – Contractor will undertake debris removal on structure.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Halifax County:

Route 58, Cluster Springs AHQ – Crew will boom axe.

Route 360, Bethel AHQ – Crew will repair shoulders.

Route 682 (659 – 678) – Closed 3/23-3/27 for culvert repairs. Detour via 659, 654, & 678 back to 682.

Route 683 (680-685) – Closed for bridge replacement. Detour 683, VA 360 & 680. Est. comp. – 8/20.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Lynchburg:

Odd Fellows Road –Temporary lane closures possible during completion of project.

Nelson County:

Route 56 – Joint repairs continue on westbound lane of structure.

Route 60 near Long Mtn Wayside – Crew will perform sign work.

Route 151 (Piney River area – 56 W) – Crew will work shoulders and ditches.

Route 602 near 626 – Road will close approx.4 days around 3/24 for railroad crossing maintenance.

Route 613 – Crew will work shoulders.

Route 620 – Closed for bridge repairs – May 18-July 10, 2020. Temporary alternate access available.

Route 655 – Patching on bridge. Be alert.

Route 699 – Crew will boom axe.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29 N over NS Rail-Left lane closed for deck/joint repairs; right lane open with 11’ wide restriction. Estimated completion – late March.

Route 29 N over Banister River – Single lane on bridge. Signs and other traffic control in use.

Route 40 over Pigg River – Constructing temporary bridge @ existing structure. 45 mph in work zone. Construction vehicles entering/exiting; flagging operations. Est. comp. of temp.structure- summer 2020.

Route 57, Chatham – Crew will work on pavement message, including railroad messaging.

Route 58 W Exp, Brosville AHQ – Crew will boom axe.

Route 58 @ Route 311 – Turn lane construction will take place. Comp. 12/18/2020.

Route 715 – Closed to through traffic for pipe replacement. Est. comp. July 30, 2020. Detour in place.

Route 730 over Sandy Creek – Bridge and approach work. Completion October 16, 2020.

Route 750, Brosville AHQ – Crew will repair shoulders.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Prince Edward County:

Routes 360 and 460 – Crew will boom axe and cut behind guardrail.

Route 460 intersection @ Route 307 – Intersection reconstruction to begin. Comp. 11/20/2020.

Route 622 (360-624) – Closed for bridge, approach work over NSRR. Detour via 622 to 360 to 360B/460E to 724 and 624 back to 622. Est. comp. September 2020.

Please note districtwide activities above.

