Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 26-30

Published Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, 6:47 am

Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is scheduled, weather permitting. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

Amherst County:

Route 29 – Crew will work on pavement messages.

Route 29 Bus S (671-663), 29S (151-29 Bus) & 60 (610-778) – Milling & paving -expect delays.

Route 610 (60-778) –Restricted to commercial truck traffic. Detour via 694, 665, 151, 29 and 60.

Route 617 (Fancy Hill Rd) with Route 778 – Intersection closed along with 778 project.

Route 778 over Buffalo River (Poor House Farm Rd to Turkey Mtn Rd) –Road closed, signed detour in place during bridge project. Est. completion – November 2019.

Appomattox County:

Route 460 at Route 609 & 630 – Construction of turn lanes with detour in place.

Buckingham County:

Route 20 – Long line painting will occur.

Route 678 over Rock Island Creek – Structure rehabilitation. Estimated completion mid-Sept.

Andersonville AHQ – Crew will cut brush.

Various – Crews will mow, work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Campbell County:

Route 29 – Crew will work on signs.

Route 29 Bus., Altavista –Closed w/detour during bridge replacement. Est. comp. May 2021.

Route 460 E (817 – 1016) – Night work August 18-29. Expect delays.

Route 460 Bus – Crew will work on signals.

Route 501 @ Route 633 – Construction of left and right turn lanes. Traffic pattern changes.

Route 711 over NS Railroad – Bridge/approach work underway. Road closed; signed detour.

Charlotte County:

Route 603 (684-744) – Closed Aug. 12-Sept. 27 for box culvert replacement. Detour via 603, 607, and back to 603.

Craftons Gate AHQ – Crew will mow at various locations. Phenix AHQ – Crew will perform shoulder work and clean pipe at various locations.

Various – Crews will respond to customer concerns, mow, boom axe and work surfaces.

Cumberland County:

Various – Crews will work surfaces, mow and respond to customer concerns.

Halifax County:

Route 344 (613-720), Scottsburg –Alternating lane closures starting 8/5 for approximately 3 weeks for large pipe replacement.

Route 600 (746-92) – Bridge rehabilitation 8/5-10/4/19. Detour via 778, 746 and back to 600.

Route 658 over Dan River – Bridge maintenance underway.

Route 721 – Rural Rustic project may result in delays.

Route 683 (680-685) – Closed. Detour 683, VA 360 & 680. Est. comp. – winter 2020.

Bethel & Cluster Springs AHQs – Crews will work surfaces.

Cluster Springs & Volens AHQs – Crews will boom axe and mow at various locations.

Various – Crews will respond to customer concerns.

Lynchburg:

Odd Fellows to US 29 Exp. –Reconstruction. Bridge over railroad closed. Detour in place. Expect temporary lane closures, changes in traffic pattern and rough unpaved surfaces.

Nelson County:

Route 6 (151-29) – Milling, paving and rumble strips 7 pm – 6 am. Expect delays.

Route 29 N & S at Route 655 – Construction of turn lanes underway.

Route 151 at Route 664 – Turn lane construction, 7 am – 7 pm (M-F). Expect delays.

Route 655N at 29 – Closed 7/25-9/1 for construction of left turn lane. Detour 855, 671 to 655.

Route 686 over North Fork Tye River (56-687) –Closed for culvert replacement. Detour via 685W, 56E and back to 686.

Route 721 – Rural Rustic project may result in delays.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29 – Crew will work on signs.

Route 40 over Pigg River – Construction of temporary bridge adjacent to existing structure. 45 mph in work zone. Watch for construction vehicles entering/exiting work zone. Flagging operations occasionally in use. Estimated completion of temporary structure- summer 2020.

Route 662 (707 – 713) – Road, bridge replacement. Detour via 701 and 640. Est. comp. Oct. 11.

Route 687, Mt. Airy AHQ and Route 744, Kentuck AHQ – Crews will replace pipe.

Brosville and Gretna AHQs – Crews will work ditches.

Brosville, Gretna and Rondo AHQs – Crews will work surfaces, including shoulders.

Gretna AHQ – Crew will cut limbs on secondary routes.

Kentuck AHQ – Crew will boom axe at various locations.

Rondo AHQs – Crew will clean roadsides and pipe.

Various – Crews will mow and respond to customer concerns.

Prince Edward County:

Route 622 (360-624) – Road closure starting Aug. 7 for bridge and approach work over NSRR. Detour via 622 to 360 to 360B/460E to 724 and 624 back to 622. Est. comp. September 2020.

Route 652 (690 – 460) – Closed Sept. 9-Dec. 13, 2019 for bridge replacement. Detour via 460, 626 and back to 652.

Various – Crew will respond to customer concerns, mow, clean ditches/pipe, install pipe and work surfaces and shoulders.

District-wide activities:

Bridge maintenance – Crews will perform maintenance on bridges/other structures.

Centerline rumble strips – Crews will install centerline rumble strips on various primary routes.

Guardrail maintenance – Crews will perform maintenance on guardrails.

Line painting/pavement marking – Crews will address work orders/requests.

Surface work– Various surface schedules are underway across the district. Be aware of possible lane closures and delays. Check VA511 for updates.

