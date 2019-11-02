Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Nov. 4-8

Published Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, 12:05 am

Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is scheduled, weather permitting. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

Amherst County:  

Route 29 – Crew will work on signs.

Route 29 Bus – Crew will work on pavement markings.

Route 610 (60-778) –Restricted to commercial truck traffic. Detour via 694, 665, 151, 29 and 60.

Route 617 (Fancy Hill Rd) with Route 778 – Intersection closed along with 778 project.

Route 648 – Rural Rustic project may result in delays. Approximately 2-week duration.

Route 692 – Rural Rustic project may result in delays. Approximately 3-week duration.

Route 778 over Buffalo River –Closed, signed detour during bridge project. Est. comp. Nov ’19.

Appomattox County:

Route 460 E (634 to Appomattox/Pr Edward line) –1 lane, Nov 4- 7 bet. 8 am & 5 pm. for survey work.

Route 460 at Route 609 & 630 – Construction of turn lanes with detour in place.

Buckingham County:  

Andersonville AHQ – Crew will cut brush.

Various – Crews will mow, work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Campbell County:  

Route 29 Bus., Altavista –Closed w/detour during bridge replacement. Est. comp. May 2021.

Route 29 Bus @ 1466 – Construction of right turn lane to start soon.

Route 460 at Route 29 – Crew will work on ramp lights

Route 460 W – Constructing left turn lane at median crossover at 742. Approximately 2-week duration.

Route 622 – Road reconstruction and bridge over Flat Creek. Delays possible. Est. comp. Sept. 2021.

Route 711 over NS Railroad – Bridge/approach work. Road closed; signed detour. Est. comp. 11/19.

Charlotte County:   

Phenix AHQ – Crews will perform shoulder work.

Various – Crews will respond to customer concerns, mow, boom axe and work surfaces.

Cumberland County:  

Various – Crews will work surfaces, cut brush and respond to customer concerns.

Halifax County:  

Route 501, Cluster Springs AHQ – Crew will cut brush.

Route 646 (645-626) – Closed  for pipe replacement. Detour via 626, 501 & 645.

Route 658 over Dan River – Bridge maintenance underway.

Route 683 (680-685) – Closed. Detour 683, VA 360 & 680. Est. comp. – winter 2020.

Route 771 – Rural Rustic project may result in delays.

Route 786 (649-757) – Closed 10/21-12/13 culvert replacement. Detour: 649, 603, 757 & 786.

Bethel AHQ  – Crew  will work surfaces and ditches.  

Various – Crews will mow and respond to customer concerns.

Lynchburg:

Odd Fellows to US 29 Exp. –Temporary lane closures, changes in traffic pattern during project.

Nelson County:  

Route 29 – Crew will work on signs.

Route 29 Bus, Lovingston – Milling and paving will occur. Expect delays.

Route 56 – Crew will work on pavement markings.

Route 628 – Rural Rustic project may result in delays. Approximately 3-weeks duration.

Pittsylvania County:  

Route 29 – Crew will work on signs.

Route 40 over Pigg River – Construction of temporary bridge adjacent to existing structure. 45 mph in work zone. Watch for construction vehicles entering/exiting work zone. Flagging operations occasionally in use. Estimated completion of temporary structure- summer 2020.

Route 713, Kentuck AHQ – Crew will work rural rustic projects.

Route 730 over Sandy Creek – Bridge and approach work. Completion October 16, 2020.

Route 825 (717-640) – Closed 11/4-12/20 for culvert replacement. Detour via 717, 726, 29 B, 29, 640 and back to 825.

Route 841 (818-612) – Closed 10/28-12/6 for culvert replacement. Detour via 818, 840 and 612.

Route 849, Brosville AHQ – Crew will install crossline pipe.

Brosville and Gretna AHQs  – Crews  will work ditches.

Gretna AHQ – Crew will repair shoulders on primary routes.

Mt. Airy AHQ – Crew will replace driveway pipe and work non-hard surface roads.

Rondo AHQ – Crew will clean roadsides and work surfaces.

Various – Crews will mow and respond to customer concerns.

Prince Edward County:  

Route 622 (360-624) – Closed for bridge, approach work over NSRR. Detour via 622 to 360 to 360B/460E to 724 and 624 back to 622. Est. comp. September 2020.

Route 652 (690 – 460) – Closed to 12/13/19 for bridge replacement. Detour via 460 & 626.

Various – Crew will respond to customer concerns, mow, clean ditches/pipe, install pipe and work surfaces.

District-wide activities: 

Bridge maintenance – Crews will perform maintenance on bridges/other structures.

Guardrail maintenance – Crews will perform maintenance on guardrails.

Line painting/pavement marking – Crews will address work orders/requests.

Surface work– Various surface schedules are underway across the district. Be aware of possible lane closures and delays. Check VA511 for updates.

