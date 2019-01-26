Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Jan. 28-Feb. 1

Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is scheduled, weather permitting. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

Amherst County:

Route 617 (Fancy Hill Rd) with Route 778 – Intersection closed beginning Jan. 28.

Route 622 over Beck Creek – Bridge closed for emergency repairs. Detour via routes 648 & 663.

Route 778 over Buffalo River (Poor House Farm Rd to Turkey Mtn Rd) – Road closed January 30 and a signed detour in place during bridge project. Est. completion – November 2019.

Appomattox County:

None

Buckingham County:

Various – Crews will work surfaces, and respond to customer concerns.

Campbell County:

Route 29/460 – Crew will work on ramp lights.

Route 29 Business, Main St., Altavista –Bridge closed and detour in place during project to replace bridge and approaches. Estimated completion – May 2021.

Route 501 @ Route 633 – Construction of left and right turn lanes.

Route 711 over NS Railroad – Bridge/approach work underway. Road closed; signed detour.

Route 842, Greenwell Ct – Closed. Alternate route available. Est. comp. late spring 2019.

Charlotte County:

Route 650 – Road closed. Detour in place. Estimated completion – fall 2019.

Various – Crews will work surfaces, and respond to customer concerns.

Cumberland County:

Route 600 – Closed for repairs. Detour in place. Estimated completion – March 2019.

Route 647 – Closed for repairs. Estimated completion – winter 2019.

Route 660 – Closed. Estimated completion – late winter.

Various – Crew will work surfaces/ditches/shoulders and respond to customer concerns.

Danville:

Route 29 N over Barkers Branch – North- and southbound traffic running in southbound lanes during repairs. Slow down and follow signs and other traffic control devices.

Halifax County:

Route 58, east of Route 119 – Closed for repairs. Estimated completion March 2019.

Route 360 – Crew will repair shoulders.

Route 501 – Crews will maintain and repair pavement messages and work signs.

Route 619 (603-623) – Closed. Detour via 619, 603 & 623. Est. comp. summer 2019.

Route 667 (657-649) – Closed. Detour via 667, 650, 603 & 649. Est. comp. June 2019.

Route 683 (680-685) – Closed-bridge repairs. Detour via 683, VA 360 & 680. Estimated completion – fall 2020.

Bethel AHQ – Crew will clean up storm debris.

Bethel and Cluster Springs AHQs – Crews will work surfaces.

Cluster Springs and Volens AHQs – Crews will boom axe.

Various–Crews will respond to customer requests.

Lynchburg:

Liberty Mtn Dr – Ramp to 460 E closed for roundabout project.

Odd Fellows to US 29 Exp. –Reconstruction. Storm water installation, widening and sidewalk construction underway. Temporary lane closures may occur. Bridge over railroad closed for demolition; detour in place.

Nelson County:

Route 29 – Crew will perform maintenance on signs.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29 over Barkers Branch – Under repair. Estimated completion May 2019.

Routes 29, 40 and 40 (Gretna AHQ) & Brosville & Rondo areas– Crews will clean trees and other debris.

Route 58 W (Sandy Creek) – Closed for bridge repairs. Westbound using one lane of 58 E. Estimated completion –April 2019.

Route 618 (40-892) – Closed. Detour via 606, 927 & 40. Est. comp. late winter/early spring.

Route 655 (726-734) – Closed. Detour via 655, 726, 58, & 734. Est. comp. March 2019.

Route 656 (688 to county line) – Closed. Detour via 656, 713, & 656. Est. comp. Sept. 2019.

Route 660 – Closed for repairs until March 2019.

Route 667 (657-649) – Closed until March for pipe repairs. Detour via Routes 650, 603 and 649.

Route 685 over Georges Creek (927-868) – Road closed until late April for bridge replacement. Detour via 40, 686 and back to 685.

Route 723 (723 – 360) – Closed. Detour via 729 & 732. Est. completion – June 2019

Route 729 over Birch Creek – Closed-bridge repair. Detour via 360, 660 and 820 back to 729.

Route 730, Countyside Dr. – Closed. Temporary bridge to be installed by summer 2019. Estimated completion of new structure – Fall 2020.

Route 730, Wilkerson Road – Closed. Estimated completion late winter.

Route 732 (728-725) – Closed. Detour via 732, 725, 726, 729, & 728. Est. comp. summer 2019.

Route 745 (863–718) – Closed-culvert replacement through late January. Detour via Routes 863, 744 and 719, back to 745.

Route 787 (799 – 605) – Closed until Feb. 22, 2019 for pipe replacement. Detour via 605, 705 and 799.

Route 822 (1428-703)– Closed. Detour via Routes 823, 57, 1428 & 822. Est. comp. early spring.

Route 825 (717 – 716) –Closed- repairs until mid-June.

Route 912 (360-660) over Birch Creek – Under repair. Detour via 912, 660, & 360. Est. comp – September 2019.

Route 912 – Closed until March 2019 for roadwork.

Route 1502 –Structure in design. Estimated completion – September 2019.

Brosville AHQ – Crew will clean ditches.

Mt. Airy AHQ – Crew will boom axe.

Rondo AHQ – Crew will install pipe on secondary routes.

Various –Crews will respond to customers and work surfaces/shoulders.

Prince Edward County:

Route 460 Business near hospital, Town of Farmville – Expect intermittent lane closures during pedestrian trail project. Project completion – May 31, 2019.

Route 600 over Little Saylers Creek – Closed for repairs. Detour: 600E, 617S, 307W & 600NE. Estimated completion June 2019.

Routes 612 – Road construction. Delays possible.

Route 613 –Closed. Detour: 613N, 606E, 601S, 612W, & 611NW. Est. comp. March 2019.

Route 686 – Road closed. Detour: 686 SE, 604 S, 666 NW to 686 E. Est. comp. late winter.

Various – Crew will work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

District-wide activities:

Bridge maintenance – Crews will perform maintenance on bridges/other structures.

Guardrail maintenance – Crews will perform maintenance on guardrails.

Line painting/pavement marking – Crews will address work orders/requests.

Signal maintenance – Crews will do preventive maintenance.