Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Aug. 5-9

Published Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, 9:11 pm

Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is scheduled, weather permitting. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

Amherst County:

Route 29 – Working on pavement messaging. Delays possible.

Route 29Bus S (671-663), 29S (151-29 Bus) & 60 (610-778) – Milling & paving -expect delays.

Route 610 (60-778) –Restricted to commercial truck traffic. Detour via 694, 665, 151, 29 and 60.

Route 617 (Fancy Hill Rd) with Route 778 – Intersection closed along with 778 project.

Route 778 over Buffalo River (Poor House Farm Rd to Turkey Mtn Rd) –Road closed, signed detour in place during bridge project. Est. completion – November 2019.

Appomattox County:

Route 26 – Centerline rumble strip installation underway.

Route 460 at Route 609 & 630 – Construction of turn lanes may result in delays.

Route 609 – Road closed 8/7-8/21 for mainline pipe replacement. Detour via 460 and 24.

Buckingham County:

Routes 15 and 60 – Centerline rumble strip installation underway.

Route 662 – Closed 8/6 for surface work.

Route 678 over Rock Island Creek – Structure rehabilitation. Estimated completion mid-Sept.

Route 737 – Crew will lay stone on rural rustic project. Delays possible.

Andersonville AHQ – Crew will cut brush.

Various – Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Campbell County:

Route 24 – Crew will work on signs.

Route 29 Bus., Altavista –Closed w/detour during bridge replacement. Est. comp. May 2021.

Route 460 Bus – Crew will work on signals.

Route 501 @ Route 633 – Construction of left and right turn lanes. Traffic pattern changes.

Route 682 (24-691) – Milling, paving and rumble strips. Expect delays.

Route 711 over NS Railroad – Bridge/approach work underway. Road closed; signed detour.

Charlotte County:

Route 15 – Centerline rumble strips installation underway.

Route 45, Phenix AHQ – Crew will repair slopes.

Route 603 (684-744) – Closed July 22 – Aug. 30 for box culvert replacement. Detour via 603, 607, and back to 603.

Route 651, Craftons Gate AHQ and various routes, Phenix AHQ – Crews will work pipe.

Phenix AHQ – Crew will perform shoulder work at various locations.

Various – Crew will respond to customer concerns, boom axe and work surfaces.

Cumberland County:

Route 45 – Long line painting occurring.

Route 60 – Paving operations, including centerline rumble strips installation.

Various – Crews will work surfaces, make drainage repairs, cut brush and respond to customer concerns.

Halifax County:

Route 600 (746-92) – Bridge rehabilitation 8/5-10/4/19. Detour via 778, 746 and back to 600.

Route 619 (603-623) – Closed. Detour via 619, 603 & 623. Est. comp. summer 2019.

Route 658 over Dan River – Bridge maintenance underway.

Route 683 (680-685) – Closed. Detour 683, VA 360 & 680. Est. comp. – winter 2020.

Various – Crews will respond to customer concerns.

Lynchburg:

Liberty Mtn Dr – Ramp to 460 E closed for roundabout project. Sidewalk, lighting installation.

Odd Fellows to US 29 Exp. –Reconstruction. Bridge over railroad closed. Detour in place. Expect temporary lane closures, changes in traffic pattern and rough unpaved surfaces.

Nelson County:

Route 6 (151-29) – Milling, paving and rumble strips 7 pm – 6 am. Expect delays.

Route 29 N & S at Route 655 – Construction of turn lanes underway.

Route 151 at Route 664 – Turn lane construction, 7 am – 7 pm (M-F). Expect delays.

Route 625, Perry Lane – Rural Rustic project, drainage improvements, grading and paving.

Route 655N at 29 – Closed 7/25-9/1 for construction of left turn lane. Detour 855, 671 to 655.

Route 684, Chicken Hollow Rd – Drainage improvements & surface treating. Delays.

Route 814, Campbell’s Mtn Rd – Rural Rustic project, surface treating. Expect delays.

Route 686 over North Fork Tye River (56-687) –Closed for culvert replacement. Detour via 685W, 56E and back to 686.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29 – Crew will work on signs.

Route 58 (Halifax/Pittsylvania County line to Whispering Pines Road) – Crew will widen shoulders, install rumble strips, and upgrade guardrail.

Route 649, Kentuck area – Closed, pipe replacement. Detour 57, 640 & 649. Est. comp. Aug. 9.

Route 662 (707 – 713) – Road, bridge replacement. Detour via 701 and 640. Est. comp. Oct. 11.

Route 726, Kentuck AHQ – Pipe replacement operations.

Route 745 (719 – 863) – Closed – culvert replacement. Est. comp. Aug. 16. Detour via 863, 744, 719 and back to 745.

Various – Crews will respond to customer concerns.

Prince Edward County:

Route 15 – Centerline rumble strip installation underway; long line painting.

Route 622 (360-624) – Road closure starting Aug. 7 for bridge and approach work over NSRR. Detour via 622 to 360 to 360B/460E to 724 and 624 back to 622. Est. comp. July 2020.

Route 628 (632-360) – Closed July 8-Aug 23 for box culvert replacement. Detour via 628, 632, 630, 360 and back 628.

Various – Crew will respond to customer concerns, mow, clean ditches/pipe, install pipe and work surfaces and shoulders.

District-wide activities:

Bridge maintenance – Crews will perform maintenance on bridges/other structures.

Guardrail maintenance – Crews will perform maintenance on guardrails.

Line painting/pavement marking – Crews will address work orders/requests.

Surface work– Various surface schedules are underway across the district. Be aware of possible lane closures and delays. Check VA511 for updates.

