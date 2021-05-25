Luria pushing Northam to step up enforcement of unemployment claims

In another sign that the pandemic is done and dusted, Democrats are pushing for enforcement of unemployment claims as a means of getting people back to work.

“The Hampton Roads hospitality industry is an economic engine for our region and a crucial driver for the Commonwealth’s tourism economy. I have repeatedly heard from small business owners that they are unable to fill vacant positions. As we move into the summer season, we must help those who need it while ensuring that no one passes up an opportunity to take a job,” Second District Congresswoman Elaine Luria wrote in a letter to Gov. Ralph Northam in which she called on his administration to use funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to step up enforcement of unemployment claims.

Last week, Northam announced $20 million in funding to expand the Virginia Employment Commission’s ability to process unemployment insurance claims, including 300 adjudication staffers.

Luria said she is concerned that adjudication will not address the concerns of small business owners and that more is needed to enforce existing unemployment regulations.

