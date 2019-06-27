Luria praises House passage of amendment to prohibit federal spending to aid offshore drilling

Congresswoman Elaine Luria (VA-02) spoke on the House Floor and commended the passage of House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone Jr.’s (NJ-06) amendment to prohibit federal spending to advance oil and gas leasing in the Atlantic Ocean. Congresswoman Luria cosponsored the Pallone amendment.

The amendment closely resembles the Defend Our Coast Act, the first bill Congresswoman Luria cosponsored after taking office. That bipartisan bill would specifically forbid any drilling, exploration, development, or production of fossil fuels in the mid-Atlantic region, which includes Virginia.

“I’m proud to announce the House has taken decisive action against offshore drilling along the East Coast,” Congresswoman Luria said. “A danger to our environment, military, and economy, offshore drilling presents a clear threat to our district. It’s an honor to reach across state and party lines to work toward banning offshore drilling in Coastal Virginia and beyond.”

Congressman Pallone’s amendment was included in the Commerce, Justice, and Science funding bill that passed the full House of Representatives Tuesday, as part of H.R. 3055, the second “minibus” package of fiscal year 2020 appropriations bills. (FY2020 spans from October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020.)

In 2017, the administration issued Executive Order 13795 to allow offshore drilling along the East Coast. Congressman Pallone’s amendment would prohibit federal spending from being used to advance offshore drilling and related activities throughout the Atlantic Ocean.

