Lumos Networks boosting fiber broadband to assist with COVID-19

Published Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020, 5:12 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Lumos Networks announced today a speed enhancement initiative designed to assist local area families in meeting the growing demand for high-speed fiber Internet connectivity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recognizing that the demand for bandwidth is rapidly increasing for work-at-home, continuing education, and streaming applications, Lumos Networks is enhancing current customer download speeds by three times to 75 mbps (megabits per second) on its Basic 25 mbps Fiber Internet package.

There is no charge for the increased bandwidth, and customers are automatically being upgraded.

Increasing Customer Bandwidth from 25 mbps to 75 mbps

Automatic enrollment to receive the enhanced speed profile

Increased download speeds to be in effect for 60 days

Unlimited broadband access

“We are committed to working with those impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic,” said Diego Anderson, senior vice president and general manager at Lumos Networks, “We know that students, parents, and our communities at large need the additional bandwidth that only a robust fiber network can provide. We are very appreciative of the support that this community gives us, and glad to provide an improved Internet experience for our customers.”

