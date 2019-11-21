Lumos Networks announces fiber expansion, new Waynesboro store

Lumos Networks said Thursday it will continue to expand its robust fiber-optics network by bringing premium services to Chinquapin in early 2020, joining recently completed fiber expansions into the Grandview and Myers Corner communities.

The company is also opening a new retail location to serve Waynesboro and Augusta County customers at 400 Tiffany Drive on the north end of the shopping plaza across from the Waynesboro Walmart that will open on Monday, Nov. 25. Store hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and a drop box will be available for customers making payments after hours.

The existing retail location located at 2704 W Main Street will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22.

“We are excited about our continued fiber network expansion and the new retail location,” said Rob Cale, senior director of product and marketing for Lumos Networks. “The modernized retail design will highlight our differentiating personal service and provide for an outstanding shopping experience. We invite residential and business customers to visit the store and interact with our premium services, discuss their telecommunications needs, make payments, upgrade equipment, and get expert advice from our highly-trained professional staff.”

