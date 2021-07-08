Looking for a new job post-pandemic? Here are three things to look for in a new workplace

Whether you are on the lookout for an unpaid or paid internship or entry-level job, finding an excellent position goes far beyond the job description. From opportunities for growth to company culture, there are many things you should consider while determining between potential employers. Below is a list of the top three things to look for in a new workplace:

Do the organization’s values align with yours?

One important thing to keep in mind while researching possible employers is how their values align with yours. That’s because working for an organization is about much more than simply the hours you put in daily. It is about knowing that they value the same things you do and knowing how these values fit with your own. Whether it is finding an organization that has a model you admire or a company that takes action concerning the environment seriously and donates funds to prevent global warming, you ought to feel that you, as well as your possible employer, stand for the exact same things and that it’s possible to build a lasting work relationship.

Is there any room for growth in the company?

Besides providing opportunities to learn about the industry, an excellent organization also should provide chances to advance in the company. It’s even more critical in the event of entry-level jobs and internships because the chance for a promotion is a good incentive to learn as much as you can and prove your dedication to a team. Here’s the exception to that: if you aren’t searching for a long-term opportunity yet want to gain experience for one or two years before attending grad school.

Does the organization offer stability and security?

One important thing an organization can provide its employees is a stable and secure environment. That does not just mean a consistent paycheck, but also a demonstrated sense of job security and a history of steady success. Even though it isn’t realistic to expect smooth sailing at all times, a strong track record is an excellent sign that the organization may offer you the kind of environment needed to succeed.

Whether you are embarking on your first or fifth job search, finding an organization that will offer you great opportunities requires a bit of research. In following the above tips, you will be certain to find the proper match and provide yourself the best opportunity for success.

Story by Brad Bernanke