Logan Thomas set for another impressive season at TE in Washington

Former Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Logan Thomas has finally found a home in the National Football League, but not at the position one might have expected. The Brookville High School graduate had a promising career at VT, finishing as the school’s all-time leader in touchdowns and passing yards before turning professional. The 30-year-old has been in the league since 2014 when he was drafted by the fourth round by the Arizona Cardinals, but things didn’t always go smoothly for the versatile Virginian.

Thomas bounced around the practice squads and rosters of Arizona, Miami, New York, Buffalo and Detroit, only making eight starts in five years. Now though, converted to Tight End, he is primed for another big season after a break out year with the Washington Football Team and hopes are high he can be a big part of a play off push. Betting sites in Australia such as bet365 have Washington as +150 to make the post-season and +5000 to win the Super Bowl for the first time since 1991. They may be outsiders, but Thomas could be one of the standout performers if he can build on last season’s performances.

Before signing with Ron Rivera’s side, the 6 ft 6 in receiver had only recorded 35 catches for a total of 317 yards and two touchdowns, one with the Bills and one with the Lions. In the 2020 season alone, Thomas hauled in 72 receptions for 670 yards and six touchdowns – the most of anyone on the roster apart from leading running back Antonio Gibson (11). He was second to only WR1 Terry McLauren in receiving yards, making him one of the go-to targets for Alex Smith, Dwayne Haskins and Kyle Allen, all of whom were all involved under centre and one various stages throughout the year.

There is a new QB in town for 2021 though, Ryan Fitzpatrick. The 38-year-old will be relying on his arm talent as he begins a new chapter in his career. That talent certainly remains and assuming he is named the starter over Allen and Tyler Heinicke, it should be excellent news for the receiving corps, including Logan Thomas. Despite only starting seven games, Fitzpatrick threw for over 2,000 yards in his final season as a Dolphin, the year prior, he broke the 3,500-yard mark across 15 games. In a league where dual threat quarter backs are so sought after in the modern era, Fitzpatrick is something of a throwback. Given his advancing years, he’s unlikely to be running too often having arrived in Washington.

The Football Team have shown their faith in Thomas after his break out season. He signed a three-year contract extension in July 2021 worth $24 million with around $10.3m of that guaranteed. It was one of several key extensions signed that also included defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and should pave the way to Thomas developing into one of the most dynamic and dangerous offensive weapons on the roster in the coming months.

Story by Michael Ellis