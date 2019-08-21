Lockn’ Festival should bring heavy traffic to Nelson County
Motorists in Nelson County should anticipate increased traffic on Route 29 and other routes during the multi-day Lockn’ Festival in Arrington.
Promoters expect close to 15,000 people to attend the event from August 22-25 with early bird attendees arriving on Wednesday, August 21. The heaviest volumes of traffic are expected Wednesday night and Thursday, August 22 on Route 29 to Route 668, Diggs Mountain Road and on Monday, August 26 along Routes 29, 6 and 151. In addition, heavy traffic should be expected on Route 665, Arrington Road to 668 and to 650, Oak Ridge Road throughout the day on Thursday.
Lockn’ contractors, in collaboration with the Virginia State Police (VSP) and Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will use signs, messages boards and other traffic control devices to alert motorists to possible congestion and changes in traffic pattern. Through traffic will use the right lane of US 29 South and the left lane of US 29 North. Once past Nelson County High School, northbound traffic should use the right lane.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.