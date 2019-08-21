Lockn’ Festival should bring heavy traffic to Nelson County

Motorists in Nelson County should anticipate increased traffic on Route 29 and other routes during the multi-day Lockn’ Festival in Arrington.

Promoters expect close to 15,000 people to attend the event from August 22-25 with early bird attendees arriving on Wednesday, August 21. The heaviest volumes of traffic are expected Wednesday night and Thursday, August 22 on Route 29 to Route 668, Diggs Mountain Road and on Monday, August 26 along Routes 29, 6 and 151. In addition, heavy traffic should be expected on Route 665, Arrington Road to 668 and to 650, Oak Ridge Road throughout the day on Thursday.

Lockn’ contractors, in collaboration with the Virginia State Police (VSP) and Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will use signs, messages boards and other traffic control devices to alert motorists to possible congestion and changes in traffic pattern. Through traffic will use the right lane of US 29 South and the left lane of US 29 North. Once past Nelson County High School, northbound traffic should use the right lane.

