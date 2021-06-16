Local business owner donates purchase of scoreboards for Waynesboro High School gym

By Rebecca J. Barnabi

For Augusta Free Press

WAYNESBORO — Patrick Blevins of State Farm Insurance donated the purchase of two new scoreboards for Waynesboro High School.

Despite a tough year enduring a global pandemic which created challenges for most local small businesses, Blevins’ said “we were very happy to do” what they could this year by purchasing two new scoreboards for $9,000.

Waynesboro School Board approved acceptance of the donation at its regular meeting on June 8.

Blevins said his small business, which celebrates 10 years this year, has sponsored Waynesboro Schools for several years, and particularly helps out the athletic department when possible.

“This year, as we were revisiting what we were going to do,” Blevins said when the Waynesboro High School Booster Club mentioned the need for new scoreboards in the gymnasium.

Blevins lives in Waynesboro and also grew up in the River City. He played football and basketball for the Little Giants.

“I had a lot of fun and a lot of good memories playing sports at Waynesboro High School,” he said.

Purchasing two new scoreboards for the high school’s gym was a good fit for State Farm this year.

“I just think it’s really important to us to be able to give back to our community,” Blevins said.

He said it is important for all small businesses to give back within their communities.

“We’re just really fortunate to be in a position to be able to do that,” Blevins said.

State Farm is fortunate to give back to a community that is generous by buying insurance with the small business.

“This was a very easy decision for us to make to contribute to Waynesboro school system,” Blevins said.

He added that the Booster Club’s Bill Kirkendall, Waynesboro High Athletic Director Jeremiah Major and Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell were “awesome to work with.”

“They made this happen,” Blevins said.

Blevins said State Farm was “happy to be able to get everyone together and be able to make this happen for the benefit of the students.”

Cassell said the school system “is fortunate and appreciative to have support from local business partners such as Patrick Blevins, State Farm Insurance Agent.”

“Patrick is a successful businessman who generously ‘gives back’ to his alma mater, Waynesboro High School, to ensure that future generations have positive educational experiences,” Cassell said.

