List of Juneteenth 2022 celebrations in Virginia

Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19, 2022, is the oldest known commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States. It marks the day in 1865 that enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, the last of the former Confederate states to abolish slavery, finally heard that the Civil War had ended, and learned that the Emancipation Proclamation had made them free nearly two years earlier.

Virginia is in its third year of recognizing Juneteenth as an official state holiday and is celebrating the holiday all month long with events, speaker series, tours, and virtual offerings across the state.

Central Virginia

Held at Dorey Park, there will be children’s activities, food trucks, live entertainment, and more all cumulating in the evening with a firework show. This is a free event open to all the public.

2nd Annual Juneteenth Block Party, June 19, 12-10 p.m.

Hosted by the Black Village of RVA, the event will feature over 100 Black-owned businesses, live music, dance, food, spoken word and more.

Hosted at Hardywood’s Richmond location, festivities will include live musical performances by Mighty Joshua and The Zion #5 and JTucker & The Krewe, dance performances by the award- winning youth modern dance company City Dance Theatre, and music from DJ Adapt. Food will be available from Charles Kitchen Caribbean Cuisine, K&M Salmon Balls and Cakes, and the Hardywood Pizza Kitchen.

Juneteenth in Petersburg, June 18, 4-8 p.m.

Held this year at the Petersburg High School. There will be plenty of entertainment throughout the day including jazz and gospel performances, a history discussion, and a live dance group. Food, resource, and merchandise vendors will be present during the event.

Juneteenth celebrations in Lynchburg

20th Annual Juneteenth Celebration: The Story Behind the Celebration at The Academy Center of the Arts, June 18, 5-6:30 p.m. Educational community event with storytelling and readings held before the screening of Summertime that evening.

Film Screening of Summertime at The Historic Academy Theatre , June 18, 7:30 p.m. As a part of our Artist in Residence program and Juneteenth Celebration, Nick George the Poet presents a free screening of Summertime. Highlighting social-emotional learning, entertaining, and educational, the evening will feature writing-based discussion activities directly before and following the film.

, June 18, 7:30 p.m. As a part of our Artist in Residence program and Juneteenth Celebration, Nick George the Poet presents a free screening of Summertime. Highlighting social-emotional learning, entertaining, and educational, the evening will feature writing-based discussion activities directly before and following the film. The Revelers Club Presents Black Renaissance: A Celebration of Community, at Joy & Lynch Christian Warehouse Theatre, June 25, 7 p.m. Join for a celebration of the rich history of the African American community in Lynchburg to include a “memory walk” down Fifth Street. The highlight of this event will be the recognition of local black-owned non-profit organizations and their work in the Lynchburg community. The four non-profits to be honored during this year’s event will be The Revelers Club, The Legacy Museum of African American History, The Anne Spencer House & Garden Museum, and Building Bridges Productions, Inc.

The 2022 Orange County African American Historical Society Juneteenth Celebration will be held in person and online. This year’s theme “A Homecoming Celebration” recognizes the role of Juneteenth in bringing families and communities back together.

Northern Virginia

Fauquier County 2nd Annual Juneteenth Celebration, June 18, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

This celebration in downtown Warrenton is free and open to the public. There will be plenty of local vendors offering arts, crafts and plenty of food. Enjoy the soothing sounds of gospel, jazz, reggae, and blues throughout the day along with African Dance, Hand Dance and Steppin Zumba, yoga and health and wellness exhibitions.

Juneteenth at the Torpedo Factory Art Center, June 19, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

America’s second Independence Day is a time to celebrate, reflect, and learn about the end of slavery in the United States. It’s a celebration of freedom, and also an opportunity to deepen our awareness of the nation’s legacy of systemic racism and oppression. Join artists at the Art Center for a shared community space in the Grand Hall to create artistic messages with your loved ones.

Explore the Lee-Fendall House in Alexandria from the perspectives of the enslaved and free African Americans who lived and worked in the home as domestic servants, both before and after the Civil War. Hear the stories of how they built and shaped the Lee-Fendall House over the course of its history. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are $10 per person.

Coastal Virginia

Juneteenth celebrations in Portsmouth

Meet and Greet with Special Guest and VIP Jazz, June 17, 5-10 p.m. Located at The Book Club, 620 High Street, Portsmouth. Join Earl Lewis – The Duke of Earl of Portsmouth for an evening of Wine and Jazz. $20 per person/$35 per couple – part of proceeds to benefit the Juneteenth 2022 Festival.

“It Takes a Village” Outdoor Festival , June 18, 12-6 p.m. Located in and around High and Court Streets, Portsmouth, VA. Features performance by the Champagne Band along with villages for games, history, resources, children’s area genealogy, and health and wellness. Be sure to engage the re-enactors.

June 18, 12-6 p.m. Located in and around High and Court Streets, Portsmouth, VA. Features performance by the Champagne Band along with villages for games, history, resources, children’s area genealogy, and health and wellness. Be sure to engage the re-enactors. Fashion Show, June 19, 3-6 p.m. Doors open at 3, show starts at 4. Located at The Book Club, 620 High Street, Portsmouth.

Juneteenth celebrations in Newport News

Juneteenth Expressions, June 8-19 During normal business hours, pick-up free Juneteenth novelty items and enjoy Instagram-able moments at the following locations:

Doris Miller Community Center: 2814 Wickham Ave.

Brittingham-Midtown Community Center: 570 McLawhorne Dr.

Denbigh Community Center: 15198 Warwick Blvd.

Newport News Visitor Center: 13560 Jefferson Ave.

Parks, Recreation & Tourism Main Office: 700 Town Center Dr. Suite 320

Juneteenth Parade, June 11, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Enjoy the Peninsula’s only Juneteenth community parade. The parade starts at Brooks Crossing, near 33rd Street and Jefferson Avenue, and travels 1.5 miles through the Southeast Community, ending at King-Lincoln Park, 600 Jefferson Ave. Here patrons will be able to enjoy food trucks and music from the Mosaic Steel Orchestra.

Juneteenth Concert, June 12, 5-7:30 p.m. King-Lincoln Park at 600 Jefferson Ave. will be the site of a special Juneteenth Concert featuring live music by the Calvary Chapel Newport News Worship Team, Brothers, and The Fuzz Band. Patrons are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets.

Juneteenth Raising of the Flag Ceremony, June 13, 1 p.m. Dignitaries, guests and the community will gather at City Hall, 2400 Washington Ave. for the raising of the Juneteenth Flag, along with the reading of a Mayoral Proclamation, General Order #3, and the 13th Amendment.

Juneteenth Freedom Festival, June 19, 12-4 p.m. This free community festival features musical entertainment by the Unifics, food and craft vendors, informational exhibits, and children’s activities in King-Lincoln Park at 600 Jefferson Ave.

Juneteenth Event at Main Street Baptist Church, June 19, 12 p.m.

The Smithfield Schoolhouse Museum will host an event at Main Street Baptist Church’s family life center at 517 Main Street. The Emancipation Proclamation will be read, several church choirs will perform and local craft vendors will host exhibits. Plus, attendees will enjoy a silent auction of specialty foods.

The Village Initiative for Equity in Education and Williamsburg Action present Juneteenth 2022: Celebration at The Triangle, June 19, 3-7 p.m.

Activities include an opening parade with amazing entertainment, culminating in the crowning of Little Miss and Mr. Juneteenth. Mr. Steve Prince, William & Mary’s Distinguished Artist, will lead a Community Art Project. There will be free food, vendors of all sorts, line dancing, face painting, and so much more in a block party style. Competitions with prizes for best T-shirts and more.

The Village’s Local Black Histories Project will be collecting Oral Histories, and there will be opportunities to view “History Half Told is Untold,” “This is US”, and The Village Initiative’s Local Black Histories Project Launch Video. There will also be the opportunity to ring The Freedom Bell. Traditional Red Velvet Cake and Strawberry Soda are on the menu. There will be something for everyone. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and join as The Village Initiative for Educational Equity and Williamsburg Action celebrate Freedom Day.

Shenandoah Valley

Celebrate Black history, culture, and freedom in Lexington. Events include live music performances, speakers, showcase of Black-owned businesses from throughout the region, and more. There will also be a dedication of the Lylburn Downing school as a Virginia Historical Landmark.

Black Heritage Takeover Night-Juneteenth Celebration with the Salem Red Sox, June 18, 4-10 p.m.

Humble Hustle presents Black Heritage Takeover Night, Sponsored by United Way of Roanoke Valley. This evening is a collaborative dedication with the Salem Red Sox for every black baseball player that bravely paved the way for us on and off the field. Be sure to come out for an incredible night of humility, love, and celebration.

Bring your family and friends to join us for a fun-filled tailgate starting at 3:45 with Food, DJ, drinks, vendors and outdoor games. This will be followed by start of the game at 6:05 PM.

2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion, June 18, 12-4:30 p.m.

Held in Eureka Park, this free and open to the public event is Roanoke’s celebration of freedom and will feature food, music, games, vendors and so much more.

Juneteenth in Waynesboro at Ridgeview Park Amphitheater, June 19, 12-6 p.m.

Hosted by the Waynesboro Branch of the NAACP, the event will feature gospel choirs, poetry readings, and a brief history of the Juneteenth holiday. There will also be food trucks and other vendors.

This event is free and open to the public and features local gospel groups, poetry readings, theatrical performances, inspirational speakers, drum circle, Kuumba Dance Ensemble, and concludes with a concert by Apple Butter Soul. Food, beer, and wine will be available for purchase. The event is located at the Sedalia Center, which was the sight of the Counter Ridge School originally built in 1959 as a segregated school. Visitors may tour the Counter Ridge History Room, dedicated to those who educated and were educated here during segregation.

For more on Juneteenth celebrations across Virginia, please visit virginia.org/juneteenthinvirginia.

