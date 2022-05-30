Lime Kiln Theater presents Sierra Hull in concert

Lime Kiln Theater’s Summer 2022 concert series continues with a performance from Sierra Hull on Saturday, June 4. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Advance tickets are $25 and are on sale now at www.limekilntheater.org. Tickets will be $30 at the door, with cash, Visa, MasterCard, and Discover all accepted. The show will take place at Lime Kiln rain or shine.

The concert is presented by Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group and Kendal at Lexington. Food from Southern Inn and Hewitt Jamaican Cuisine will be available for purchase, along with Devils Backbone beer, Bold Rock hard cider, and a selection of other beers, wines, and beverages. Lime Kiln Theater’s Summer Concert Series is sponsored by Orrison Tree & Landscape Services, J.F. Brown Real Estate, and Paradox Farm.

Sierra Hull’s positively stellar career started early. That is, if you consider a Grand Ole Opry debut at age 10, called back to the famed stage a year later to perform with her hero and mentor Alison Krauss to be early. She played Carnegie Hall at 12; at 13 signed with Rounder Records and issued her debut, Secrets, and garnered the first of many nominations for Mandolin Player of the Year. She played the Kennedy Center at 16 and the next year became the first bluegrass musician to receive a Presidential Scholarship at the Berklee College of Music. As a 20-year-old, Hull played the White House.

It’s only a two-hour drive to Nashville from her tiny hometown hamlet of Byrdstown, Tennessee. Hull credits her family for paving the first few miles to Music Row. Her mother, holding her as a toddler, taught her to sing. She ran next door to hear Uncle Junior pick mandolin, and listened intently to the church choir on Sundays. Her Christmas gift – a full-sized fiddle – proved too daunting. While waiting for a smaller replacement, her father showed her some notes on the mandolin. Hull was hooked, soon known as the eight-year-old wowing the locals at bluegrass jams.

She found inspiration in Krauss, Ricky Skaggs, and Sam Bush. And, just as importantly, affirmed her own sense of identity in the album covers of Rhonda Vincent, the queen of bluegrass. She heard the words of her parents, prepping her for life’s big moments yet to come, repeatedly instilling the mantra: Hard work, more than anything, will get you somewhere. It certainly did.

Lime Kiln Arts, Inc. is a non-profit (501c3), operating at Lime Kiln Theater in Lexington. It opened in 1984 and is rooted in and inspired by the magic of a natural, outdoor theater. Following a successful 2021 season, Lime Kiln is thrilled to present another annual series of live music and theater featuring local, regional, and national acts.

For more information, visit Lime Kiln online at limekilntheater.org, or check them out on social media at facebook.com/limekilntheater, instagram.com/limekilntheater, or open.spotify.com/user/limekilntheater.

Like this: Like Loading...