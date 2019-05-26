Lime Kiln Theater presents Chris Thile in concert on June 2

The Lime Kiln Theater summer 2019 concert series continues on Sunday, June 2, with Chris Thile. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Advance tickets are $60 and are on sale now at www.limekilntheater.org. Tickets will be $65 at the door, with cash, Visa, MasterCard, and Discover all accepted. The show will take place at Lime Kiln rain or shine.

Lime Kiln Theater’s summer concert series is sponsored by Devils Backbone Brewing Company, Orrison Tree & Landscape Services and J.F. Brown Real Estate. The Chris Thile show is presented by C.W. Barger & Son. Food from JJ’s Meat Shak and The Little Cheerful, Devils Backbone beer and Rockbridge Vineyard wine will all be available for purchase.

Multiple Grammy Award-winner and MacArthur Fellow Chris Thile, a member of Punch Brothers and Nickel Creek, and now the host of the radio program, Live from Here, is a mandolin virtuoso, composer and vocalist. With his broad outlook, Thile transcends the borders of conventionally circumscribed genres, creating a distinctly American canon and a new musical aesthetic for performers and audiences alike.

A child prodigy, Thile first rose to fame as a member of Grammy Award-winning trio Nickel Creek, with whom he released four albums and sold over two million records. In 2014, along with a national tour, the trio released a new album, A Dotted Line, their first since 2005.

As a soloist, Thile has released several albums including his most recent, Thanks for Listening, a collection of recordings, produced by Thomas Bartlett, originally written as Songs of the Week for Live from Here. In February 2013, Thile won a Grammy for his work on The Goat Rodeo Sessions, collaborating with Yo-Yo Ma, Edgar Meyer, and Stuart Duncan. In September 2014, Thile and Meyer released their latest album collaboration, Bass + Mandolin, which won the Grammy for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album. Punch Brothers released their latest album, the Grammy-winning All Ashore, in July 2018 with the Pop Matters describing the album as “a call to savor, to pay attention, to step back from the hustle and bustle and remember the importance of being calm.”

Lime Kiln Arts, Inc. is a non-profit (501c3), operating at Lime Kiln Theater in Lexington. It opened in 1984 and is rooted in and inspired by the magic of a natural, outdoor theater. After a brief hiatus that started in 2012, Lime Kiln Theater is thrilled to present its sixth consecutive summer season of live music and theater featuring local, regional and national acts.

For more information, visit Lime Kiln on the web at www.limekilntheater.org, or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LimeKilnTheater.

