Liberty Men’s Tennis releases fall schedule
Third-year head coach Derek Schwandt and the Liberty Flames men’s tennis program have released their fall 2019 schedule.
“We are so excited about our group of guys and the challenge of the schedule in 2019-20,” Schwandt said. “We have a lot of opportunity to compete against the nation’s best teams in the fall.”
Liberty’s fall season will get started at home with the Liberty University Invitational, Sept. 13-15 at the Cook Tennis Center. The Flames will end their fall campaign at home with the Flames Invitational (Nov. 8-10). Liberty will compete in 11 total events in the fall, which include:
- Liberty Invitational (Sept. 13-15)
- Gamecock Ranked + 1 (Sept. 20-22)
- Duke Invitational (Sept. 20-22)
- Oracle ITA Masters (Sept. 26-29)
- ITA Men’s All-American Championships (Oct. 5-13)
- Richmond Invitational (Oct. 11-13)
- ITA Atlantic Regional at Virginia (Oct. 17-22)
- Charlottesville 54k ATP Challenger (Oct. 28-Nov. 3)
- Birmingham 25k ATP Futures (Nov. 4-10)
- Oracle ITA National Fall Championships (Nov. 6-10)
- Flames Invitational (Nov. 8-10)
Liberty’s nine-man roster features one senior (Chase Burton), one junior (Nicaise Muamba), four sophomores (Josh Wilson, Steve Mundt, Ian Sturgill and William Barker) and three freshmen (Deji Thomas-Smith, Joseph Emerson and Goncalo Ferreira).
