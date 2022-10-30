Menu
liberty football flames ranked in ap usa today coaches top 25 polls this week
Sports

Liberty Football: Flames ranked in AP, USA Today/Coaches Top 25 polls this week

Chris Graham
Last updated:
liberty
Image: Liberty Athletics

Liberty, coming off a bye weekend, is ranked No. 23 in both the Associated Press and USA Today/AFCA Coaches poll this week.

The Flames received their first-ever FBS national ranking in 2020 with a No. 25 ranking in the Associated Press poll for Week 10 of the college football season (Nov. 1).

Liberty would eventually be ranked in the national polls for seven weeks during the 2020 regular season. The Flames finished the magical year with a 10-1 record and a 37-34 overtime win over No. 9 Coastal Carolina in the Cure Bowl.

Liberty was ranked No. 17 in the final Associated Press poll and No. 18 in the last USA Today Coaches poll in 2020, which was the Flames’ last national ranking.

On Oct. 22, Liberty defeated BYU, 41-14, before 24,012 fans in a nationally televised game on ESPNU, giving the Flames their fifth win in a row.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

