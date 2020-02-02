Liberty extends home win streak to 17 with win over FGCU
Liberty set a school-record, winning its 17th straight home game at the Vines Center Saturday night, with a resounding 61-46 win over Florida Gulf Coast.
The Flames improve to 21-3 this season and 7-2 in the ASUN Conference while FGCU drops to 7-17 overall and 4-5 in conference.
Liberty forced 12 turnovers in the first half, which led to 18 points for the Flames, while FGCU was unable to score any off Liberty’s four turnovers.
Liberty would go into the break with a 33-14 lead.
The Flames shot 50 percent from the field in the second half, led by Caleb Homesley’s eight points, three rebounds and a pair of steals all in the second half. FGCU’s Jalen Warren led all scorers in the second half with 12 points but Liberty’s starters would do most of the damage in the second half, scoring 23 of Liberty’s 28 points.
