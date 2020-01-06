Liberty’s Caleb Homesley named ASUN Player of the Week

Published Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, 6:22 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Liberty’s Caleb Homesley has been named this week’s ASUN Player of the Week. The honor comes after Homesley averaged 22 points, six rebounds, two blocks and 1.5 assists per game in Flames’ wins over FGCU and NJIT.

The native of Indian Trail, N.C., recorded his second and third 20-point games of the season as he is now averaging 12.8 points per game this year. In Liberty’s ASUN opener, Homesley led all scorers with 24 points, making a career-best 10 field goals against FGCU.

The 24 points against the Eagles was the most Homesley has scored against an ASUN opponent in his career. Homesley continued his exceptional week ending with a game-high 20 points against NJIT, shooting 9-17 from the floor to defeat the Highlanders. For the week, Homesley shot 61.3 percent from the field.

This is the fifth time a Liberty player has earned an ASUN honor this year and the second time Homesley has been named ASUN Player of the Week in his career.

Homesley and the Flames return to action when they face North Alabama at the Vines Center on Thursday, Jan. 9. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN+.

Related