Liberty Athletics to benefit from new Multipurpose Center

Liberty University has plans to build the Liberty Multipurpose Center, a new multiuse indoor facility that will benefit several Liberty Athletics programs.

Liberty University recently submitted construction plans to the City of Lynchburg for the Liberty Multipurpose Center, a 75,000-square foot facility that will open during the summer of 2022. The facility will be constructed directly behind the recently opened Liberty Indoor Tennis Center.

“The Liberty Multipurpose Center will serve a variety of campus programming needs including athletics, club sports, intramural sports and summer camps,” said Director of Athletics Ian McCaw. “More specifically, the flexible space will be invaluable to our fall and spring sports teams especially during inclement weather.”

From a Liberty Athletics standpoint, the Flames baseball, softball, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s lacrosse programs will reap the largest benefit.

The space will include batting cages, divided curtains to split the facility into small workout spaces and ample space for Liberty’s strength and conditioning teams to work with student-athletes.

Liberty’s new indoor facility will also house storage space, public restrooms and a lobby area. The surface will not be lined for a single sport, but rather will have tick marks on the turf resulting in great flexibility when moving from one sport’s practice session to another.

To create easier access to the facility for Liberty’s student-athletes, Liberty will also construct a walking bridge from the Bailey Parking Lot over Regents Parkway to the new Liberty Multipurpose Center.

