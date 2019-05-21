Letter: Teacher backs Emmett Hanger for State Senate

School safety is a priority and Senator Emmett Hanger works hard to make sure our kids are safe and our classrooms are equipped with qualified teachers, school counselors and staff that successfully contribute to their learning and well-being. Emmett has worked to help address the bus driver shortage by streamlining the training process while making sure drivers are well prepared to haul our kids safely. He has supported efforts to expand the School Resource Officers program and to offer grants to schools to harden security measures on site. Emmett has worked to improve SOL testing and make sure kids are exposed to the Arts and STEM programs. Increasing teacher pay, reducing administrative red tape, boosting school safety and promoting career and technical education opportunities are all things which Emmett has championed. His opponent calls them “government schools.” We call them our kids’ future. Support Emmett Hanger June 11.

Letter from Scarlett Kiser/Waynesboro

