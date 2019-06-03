Letter: Strong support for Emmett Hanger for State Senate

When Tina Freitas knocked on the door of a Hanger supporter in her campaign for the District 24 senate seat in the June 11 primary, she said, “Hanger is a Democrat and everyone knows it.” Senator Hanger remains a conservative Republican who maintains Republican principles. However, he has wide support from many across party lines as well as those not members of any party. He serves the people by listening to their concerns with an open mind and studying issues that affect their lives, regardless of who they are or what labels they carry. His goal is to provide leadership for his colleagues and representation for all, not just for those who have lockstep agreement on a party platform. He is an honest, decent man whose integrity is more important than the power of the office. Apparently, Mrs. Freitas applies these admirable characteristics to Democrats rather than to Republicans.

Letter from Sandy Proctor/Staunton

